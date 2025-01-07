Support for LGBTQ+ community is one of the first orders of business for Santa Barbara County in 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An all-inclusive county is a commitment for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, and it was reinforced Tuesday in the first meeting of the year.

A special resolution was read in support of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community.

The board said it is committed to a culture of respect and compassion.

They spoke about the need to have inclusivity, equity and justice for all in our society.

The supervisors were supported by several groups who work closely with the LGBTQ+ community and the District Attorney for Santa Barbara County.

"Nobody should face oppression. Nobody should face derision. And nobody should face violence as a result of who they are and who they love," said District Attorney, John Savrnoch.

The board resolution said specifically the county was in support of the hard fought rights of those in the LGBTQ+ community and those who are working for partnerships and programs going forward.

This includes health and collaboration with the educational institutions.

The resolution was brought to the board by Supervisor Laura Capps, who is now the chair and Supervisor Roy Lee who was just sworn in. It was unanimously supported.