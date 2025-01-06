After a November election win, Roy Lee is set to begin his term with the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - He's a familiar name in Carpinteria but now he will be known countywide. Roy Lee takes his oath of office today to begin work on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Today's event will be a small ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The official ceremonial event for the public and shown on community TV will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors Santa Barbara hearing room.

Lee will replace Das Williams who was defeated in the March 2024 election. They were the only two candidates and Lee won outright getting more than 50 percent of the votes.

Lee is a businessman who supporters say can help the economy. He owns the Uncle Chen Chinese restaurant in Carpinteria.

Williams leaves with a final newsletter Monday morning to his supporters. He did not announce a future job at this time. Between the seat on the Board of Supervisors, and previously his work in the California State Assembly along with time on the Santa Barbara City Council, Williams has held a political office for 21 years.