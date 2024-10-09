The race is on for 24th Congressional District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal and Republican challenger Thomas Cole have advanced to the Nov. 5 general election for the 24th Congressional District.

The district encompasses Ojai and Ventura as well as all of Santa Barbara County and part of San Luis Obispo County.

The two candidates will address their concerns in the community including housing, inflation, and jobs.

They will also discuss their accomplishments as well as their plans if elected.