Elections offices and voters get ready for ballots to go out next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Election offices on the Central Coast are ready for thousands of ballots to arrive next week and head to the U.S. Post Office for a mailing to all registered voters.

The Presidential Election has a ballot full of races at all levels including federal, state, and local offices.

Some regional city council and school district races depend on where you live. There are also tax proposals in front of voters.

The candidates have been actively taking part in debates, forums, and door to door visits with voters.

After the ballots go out, it will take about a few days for them to arrive in some areas.

If a registered voter does not get election materials, they can contact the elections office to make sure their information is accurate.

Voters who have moved should reregister at their current address.

Among the largest outreach efforts has been at UC Santa Barbara with students, both new and returning, getting contacted to fill out registration forms.

Voters can turn in their ballot immediately. White election ballot boxes in selected areas will be unlocked for the ballot drop off and the contents picked up daily.

The ballots can also be mailed or dropped off at the elections office.

On election day, a completed ballot that was not mailed can be delivered to any precinct.

You can also still vote in the traditional way, in person.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Elections or visit Your News Channel's Voter Resource webpage here.

