Santa Ynez Community Services District race likely to get national attention

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif.- Four people are running for three open seats on the Santa Ynez Community Services District Board in November and one of them has gained notoriety after she was convicted of a misdemeanor charge for being in a restricted area on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Karen Jones has been looking after grandchildren in Texas and said she will attend the board meeting virtually due to an ankle bracelet.

"I look forward to coming home, my ankle bracelet will come off in about 82 days and I will be able with the courts permission to be there in person, but in the meantime watch our meeting online, go to Santa Ynez Community Services District webpage and you will see the Zoom link and you will be able to see how I vote and how I conduct myself in meetings."

She believes her appearance on an Austin podcast called, "Kill Tony" led to her arrest.

Many of her appearances have been watched by millions of people.

She said she and her husband each pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining at the U.S. Capitol.

They received 90 days house arrest, plus three years probation.

She said she has never missed a meeting in person or online.

Her husband is a third generation Santa Ynez resident and is already home.

Jones said she believes she did the right thing and is accepting the consequences.

Jones thinks highly of the others campaigning, but said she feels strongly about protecting the quality of life in Santa Ynez Valley where she raised her children.

She said she is not beholden to visitors associations or chambers and big money interests.

"I'm asking for your vote because I think I am best suited to understand what is going on and know how to respond in a way that is fair to everyone and preserve out quality of life." said Jones.

Incumbent Frank Redfern, Donald Kelleher, and J. Brett Marymee are also running.

