Santa Ynez public official and husband sentenced for actions at U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON D.C.– On Thursday, Karen Jane Jones, a current Board Member of the Santa Ynez Community Service District, and her husband, Robert Walter Jones, have both been sentenced to 36 months of probation, fined $2500, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Both entered a plea of guilty on May 30 of this year as part of a negotiated agreement to one count of violating U.S.C. 1752(a)(1)-Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds stated court records.

The prosecution in this case sought a sentence of 14 days imprisonment with 12 months of supervised release to follow for Robert Jones and 21 days of imprisonment followed by 12 months of supervised release for Karen Jones detailed court records.

The pair were originally charged with four criminal counts in United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Karen Jones is an incumbent Board Member of the Santa Ynez Community Service District and has filed the necessary paperwork to seek reelection for this election cycle.