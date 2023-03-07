Santa Maria City Council to vote on plan to remodel old Fallas department store into apartment building

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria City Council is set to vote tonight on a proposal to remodel the former Fallas/Mervyn's department store into a potentially transformational apartment building.

According to city staff, if the project is approved, it could be the catalyst to help begin the long-planned revitalization of the downtown area.

Known as Heritage Walk Lofts, the project is being proposed by Santa Barbara-based developer The Vernon Group.

Plans for the building include 104 loft-style apartments in the nearly 86,000 square foot building that is located in Town Center West shopping center along Broadway, between Main and Cook streets.

The project was first proposed by The Vernon Group last year and has gone through months of review by city staff.

On February 15, 2023, the Santa Maria Planning Commission gave unanimous approval of the project, while giving positive comments on the potential redevelopment.

If approved with its current design plans, the building would feature 98 studio housing units, as well as six one-bedroom housing units, with an average size of approximately 680 square feet.

Since the building was originally designed to be used as a department store, the redevelopment is known as "adaptive reuse."

The original box-shaped building is set to be significantly modified that will include a grand entrance paseo that will lead to an open, landscaped central courtyard.

In addition, walls would be replaced by windows, to allow for natural light to enter the new apartments. Other plans include private patios and second-floor decks that will allow for views of downtown or the central courtyard.

A community rooftop gathering place with tree planters, seating and fire pits is also in the proposal, as are two ground-floor community rooms, bike storage and elevators.

If approved, The Vernon Group is hoping to start construction sometime later this year, with an eye towards a grand opening within two years.

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: