Skip to Content
Top Stories

Three-peat for Sadie Engelhardt at state cross-country race

SADIE.00_00_09_13.Still001
Engelhardt wins state title by more than 30 seconds
By
Published 9:25 am

FRESNO, Calif. - Ventura High School star runner Sadie Engelhardt dominated the CIF state cross-country Division II girls race, winning the championship for a third straight year.

The senior crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 57.6 seconds, more than 30 seconds faster than anyone else.

Engelhardt, who committed to North Carolina State last year, has won 7 individual state championships when spring track and field is included.

She was the Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year in the 2023-24 school year.

Engelhardt helped Ventura finish fourth as a team in Division 2.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
cross-country
KEYT
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content