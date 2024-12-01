Three-peat for Sadie Engelhardt at state cross-country race

FRESNO, Calif. - Ventura High School star runner Sadie Engelhardt dominated the CIF state cross-country Division II girls race, winning the championship for a third straight year.

The senior crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 57.6 seconds, more than 30 seconds faster than anyone else.

Engelhardt, who committed to North Carolina State last year, has won 7 individual state championships when spring track and field is included.

She was the Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year in the 2023-24 school year.

Engelhardt helped Ventura finish fourth as a team in Division 2.