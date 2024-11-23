Local high school football teams have success in CIF semifinals as five schools advance to title games

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Give a high five to 5 local high school football teams that won CIF semifinal games.

Both Pacifica of Oxnard and St. Bonaventure of Ventura won road games to set up an all-Ventura County CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game at Rio Mesa High School. The CIF-SS will announce the date soon.

Alijah Royster scored 4 touchdowns as Pacifica won at Thousand Oaks 28-16.

Koen Glover celebrated a birthday by scoring 2 touchdowns as St. Bonaventure won at Apple Valley 20-13.

The Seraphs won last year's CIF-SS Division 3 title and will try to repeat with a D4 crown.

Newbury Park defeated Yorba Linda 20-14 to advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championship game at Murrieta Valley.

The Nighthawks outlasted Oaks Christian in overtime 55-52. Murrieta Valley is coached by former Carpinteria star player and coach Coley Candaele.

Simi Valley edged Loyola 28-25 in a CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal game in Los Angeles.

The Pioneers, who won last year's CIF-SS D6, will go for back-to-back crowns next week at Edison.

In the CIF-Central Section Morro Bay knocked off the top-seed in Division 5 Bishop Union 28-20.

The 4th seeded Pirates will host Selma on Friday, November in the championship game.