Friday Football Focus Quarterfinal & Semifinal Playoff Highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Segment 1: Dos Pueblos loses heartbreaker in CIF-SS D12 quarterfinal to Mary Star in final seconds 27-23

(Entenza Design)

Righetti can't keep up with Kennedy 56-32 in a CIF-CS Division 3 quarterfinal.

Morro Bay beats Atascadero for the second time this year, 42-14. The Pirates play at Bishop Union in a CIF-CS D5 semifinal.

Segment 2: St. Bonaventure beats Redondo Union 34-20 and will play in CIF-SS D4 semifinal at Apple Valley.

Pacifica outlasts Long Beach Poly 45-41 by outscoring the Jackrabbits 21-0 in the final quarter. Tritons play at Thousand Oaks in a D4 semifinal.

Segment 3: Santa Paula lost to Portola of Irvine 14-10

Segment 4: Cate falls to the CSDR 32-12 in a CIF-SS D1 8-man semifinal