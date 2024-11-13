Gauchos hold off Fresno State to stay undefeated on the young season

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Deuce Turner scored a game-high 24 points off the bench including 15-of-16 from the free throw line as UCSB outlasted Fresno State 91-86.

(Deuce Turner scoops in a hoop in the first half. Entenza Design).

Jason Fontenet II added 18 points and a game-high 6 rebounds as the Gauchos improved to 3-0 on the season.

(Jason Fontentet II is off to a strong start to the season. Entenza Design).

UCSB led 37-34 at the half and led 81-64 with just over 4 minutes to play in the game.

But Fresno State made a furious rally and pulled within 87-82 on a three-pointer with 31 seconds left by Mykell Robinson.

The Gauchos stayed out in front despite not making a field goal for the final 4:45 of the game.

Colin Smith scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime and Stephan Swenson added 14 points and 6 assists.

(Smith was 6-of-12 from the field. Entenza Design).

Fresno State was led by reserve Amar Augillard who scored 21 points as the they dropped to 1-1.

UCSB has scored over 90 points in each of their first three games.

The Gauchos play at San Jose State on Sunday at 2pm.