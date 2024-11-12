Skip to Content
Cate boys water polo advances to CIF-SS Division 4 final with dominating win

Sebastian Brine scored three goals for Cate
Published 8:05 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Baye Breene could not be stopped in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals.

The senior scored a game-high 8 goals as the Rams trounced the Santa Ana Saints 16-6 to advance to their first CIF finals.

(Baye Breene scored 6 of his 8 goals in the first half. Entenza Design).

Cate will play South Pasadena in the D4 championship game on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College at a time to still be determined.

Breene tallied a hat trick in the first quarter, scoring all three of the Rams goals as they led 3-1.

He added three more goals in the second quarter as Cate pulled away from the Saints and led 8-1 at halftime.

Fletcher Prince and Sebastian Brine also added second quarter goals.

(Fletcher Prince scores for Cate. Entenza Design).

Cate scored 8 more goals in the second half and got to empty their bench in the fourth quarter.

Sebastian Brine totaled 3 goals as Cate celebrates a trip to the CIF-SS title game.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

