EXCLUSIVE: Green Party’s Dr. Jill Stein and Butch Ware gain momentum in Santa Barbara days before Presidential Election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—It’s a movement that’s gaining momentum.

“For decent wages, for housing that we can afford. Right now, one out of every two Americans can barely keep a roof over their head, you know.

So we are we have a great advantage if we can only be heard,” said Green Party Presidential Candidate Dr. Jill Stein.

The Green Party is fighting a huge uphill battle, but the say they’re adamant about winning the war—through peace, advocacy, and a fair election.

Jill Stein says voters need to be informed who their choices are, and need to realize that a third party option is possible for the future of democracy.

“ A Gallup poll showed the numbers are at an all time record high right now at 63% of Americans who are calling for an alternative, a political party that can actually serve the public interest instead of these parties that are bought and paid for by the 1%. So the demand is growing,” said Dr. Stein.

But it’s not an even playing field.

Unlike the Democratic and Republican Parties, the Green party hasn’t accepted any Political Action Committee money. They are funded entirely by the people.

This presents numerous challenges including gaining exposure through mainstream media coverage and having a platform to engage in a proper debate with opposing candidates.

“ I learned as a health care provider, if you want to fix what's literally killing us, we have to fix the mother of all illnesses, our sick political system,” said Dr. Stein.

She added, “When I first came into practice, I didn't grow up with an epidemic of asthma in kids. We didn't have an epidemic of diabetes, of obesity, of cancers. And so I was saying to myself, ’Well, where did this come from? Our genes didn't change overnight.’ And, you know, it's clear there are policies that are being bought and paid for.”

Stein and her supporters reject the notion that third party candidates spoil the election, saying that voters are desperate for a third option that truly represents the American people.

“In this race, more than ever, there is no lesser evil. You don't get much more evil than conducting genocide. Every vote for our campaign is a shot across the bow of this imperial war machine, which is conducting genocide, which is on the verge of nuclear war in three areas around the world right now. It's really important to stand up and vote for what it is that you want that's going to serve you and to actually, you know, have the courage of your convictions to get us back on course, because right now we are terribly off course,” said Dr. Stein.

The Green Party is making headway in what they’re calling one of the most important elections of our lifetime.

The optics of this race are unlike any other— with a Jewish American female doctor partnering up with a Black Muslim professor.

“ I think for Butch Ware and myself to be running together, to be sharing basic Jewish, Christian, Muslim and humanist, atheist, agnostic values all together, it's really very affirming, I think, for all Americans.

And it's very hopeful. It really is a statement that we we can work this out, and we need not be distracted by those who seek to divide and conquer.”

The Green Party needs to win 5% of the popular vote for the Federal Election Commission to classify the green party as an official party.

This will unlock millions of dollars in funding for the next race.

The Green Party says the results of Tuesday’s election will serve as a springboard for them to keep organizing to emerge with more support and engagement than they have ever had before.