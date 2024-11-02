Changes to Ojai’s Libbey Bowl supported by Donald Glover

OJAI, Calif. — Concerned resident, Donald Glover, 41, voiced his support for a new group to take over the Libbey Bowl's commercial concert programming at a city council meeting last month.

At the Oct. 22 Ojai City Council meeting, Glover said he wants to play at the Libbey Bowl. He also believes other artists would play at the city-owned venue even if they were to lose money.

The actor, comedian, artist and filmmaker has been a resident with his wife and kids for about 4 years. He says the venue that seats about 1,200 people is special.

"That venue is super special. As soon as I saw it I wanted to play it," said Glover. "Artists play where they want to. I've lost money at venues like Red Rock just because it was special and just because I wanted to stay in town for the week."

Glover voiced his support for locally-based Ojai Valley Music — a joint venture of Ojai Playhouse, LLC; Hotel Cafe, LLC; and Rum & Humble, Inc. They are led by David Berger, Marko Shafer, and Martin Fleischmann.

Other famous musicians also backed the local group, including Grammy award-winning pianist Mikael Jorgensen and Modest Mouse guitarist Jim Fairchild.

The group currently under contract until Dec. 31, 2024 with the city of Ojai is Sterling Venues Ventures LLC — since 2017. According to the Ojai city council, they did not send a proposal, rather, they offered to extend their contract for another four years.

Along with the contract extension, owner of Sterling Venues Ventures, Lance Sterling, offered to pay the city of Ojai more for sheriff's deputies onsite during events.

Glover, renowned for his recent role in Amazon Prime's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and his recent album "Bando Stone & the New World," says Ojai is a place where he could spend his future and "die" in. He also thinks the Libbey Bowl has a future.

"The future is really all I think about. I think Marko and them have great taste and can really make this a special place," Glover said.

In an anonymous decision, the Ojai city council voted to enter negotiations with Ojai Valley Music, starting next year.