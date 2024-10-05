Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 7 Highlights

NateJones
Entenza Design
Nate Jones had a pick-6 and a rushing td in San Marcos win over Fillmore
By
New
Published 12:43 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 7 highlights from Oaks Christian to San Luis Obispo.

Segment 1: Bishop Diego blanks Camarillo 26-0 as Tom Crawford ties all-time Santa Barbara County record with 171 wins.

(Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford notches win #171, tying all-time SB County record).

St. Joseph whips Mission Prep 31-0, Arroyo Grande pounds Paso Robles 40-7 and Cabrillo outlasts Morro Bay 41-39.

Segment 2: San Luis Obispo blows out Pioneer Valley 45-0, San Marcos defeats Fillmore 31-17.

(Nate Jones rushes for a first quarter touchdown against Fillmore. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos wins at Hueneme 20-10.

Segment 3: Oaks Christian defeats Pacifica 42-20, Ventura knocks off rival Buena 34-20

(Oaks Christian too powerful for Tritons).

Segment 4: Whittier wins at Carpinteria 20-6

(Carpinteria can't get offense going in loss to Whittier).

Segment 5: Wrap-up.

