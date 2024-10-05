Friday Football Focus Week 7 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 7 highlights from Oaks Christian to San Luis Obispo.
Segment 1: Bishop Diego blanks Camarillo 26-0 as Tom Crawford ties all-time Santa Barbara County record with 171 wins.
(Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford notches win #171, tying all-time SB County record).
St. Joseph whips Mission Prep 31-0, Arroyo Grande pounds Paso Robles 40-7 and Cabrillo outlasts Morro Bay 41-39.
Segment 2: San Luis Obispo blows out Pioneer Valley 45-0, San Marcos defeats Fillmore 31-17.
(Nate Jones rushes for a first quarter touchdown against Fillmore. Entenza Design).
Dos Pueblos wins at Hueneme 20-10.
Segment 3: Oaks Christian defeats Pacifica 42-20, Ventura knocks off rival Buena 34-20
(Oaks Christian too powerful for Tritons).
Segment 4: Whittier wins at Carpinteria 20-6
(Carpinteria can't get offense going in loss to Whittier).
Segment 5: Wrap-up.