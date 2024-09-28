Skip to Content
Top Stories

Friday Football Focus Week 5 Highlights

ST JOESPH.00_00_25_24.Still002
Week 5 highlights
By
Published 12:08 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The show must go on!

Despite many teams on bye there was some great action in the 805.

Segment 1: Santa Ynez defeats Santa Maria 38-14, Arroyo Grande defeats neighbor Nipomo 41-28, Righetti blasts Garces Memorial 41-21

Segment 2: St. Joseph edges Shafter 30-28, Cabrillo defeats Pioneer Valley 21-13

Segment 3: Santa Paula wins big at Carpinteria 42-10, Newbury Park routs Ventura 43-14

Segment 4: Camarillo outlasts Oxnard 35-28

Segment 5: More results

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
friday football focus
high school football
KEYT
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content