Friday Football Focus Week 5 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The show must go on!
Despite many teams on bye there was some great action in the 805.
Segment 1: Santa Ynez defeats Santa Maria 38-14, Arroyo Grande defeats neighbor Nipomo 41-28, Righetti blasts Garces Memorial 41-21
Segment 2: St. Joseph edges Shafter 30-28, Cabrillo defeats Pioneer Valley 21-13
Segment 3: Santa Paula wins big at Carpinteria 42-10, Newbury Park routs Ventura 43-14
Segment 4: Camarillo outlasts Oxnard 35-28
Segment 5: More results