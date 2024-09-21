Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 4 Highlights

Carter Debusk catches a touchdown in 20-20 tie
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of Week 4

(Royals stun Dons with tie. Entenza Design)

Segment 1: Santa Barbara and San Marcos tie at 20 in 64th Annual Big Game (First tie in series). Arroyo Grande defeats Righetti 42-27

Segment 2: Nipomo beats Santa Ynez 13-7, Lompoc loses at Justin Garza 47-7, Paso Robles wins at Atascadero 30-15, Ventura blanks Dos Pueblos 33-0

Segment 3: Carpinteria loses to Viewpoint 43-20, Pacifica falls to Inglewood 54-21, Rio Mesa beats Oxnard 27-22

Segment 4: Simi Valley 42, Thousand Oaks 28

Segment 5: Show wrap up

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

