The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival displayed art and ocean treasures

One persons trash, is another one’s treasure, that's what The Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival displayed. The festival had a plethora of sea glass jewelry and ocean art for beach enthusiasts to shop, admire and even show their own finds.

"We look for original, we look for extremely creative, we look for just the best of the best thats sea glass and ocean arts," Said Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, Committee Art Director, Karen Clark.

Sea glass is pieces of bottles, plates and more that has since been thrown into the ocean and has been smoothed over time by the ocean tides and salt.

Various panels and speakers gave learning opportunities for festival attendees on the art of sea glass hunting, as well as a sea glass contest for attendees to bring their most treasured to compete in various categories.

"In judging sea glass contests, we definitely appreciate unique, things that are unique, things we haven't seen before and things that have managed to make it out of the ocean and still be pretty cool or unusual," said Beachcombing Educator, Mary McCarthy.

Sea glass is found all over the world, whether it be by the ocean, by the lakes or by the rivers.

"Butterfly Beach (in Santa Barbara) after the storms, there were lots of marbles to be found there," said Clark.

As winter approaches, it is the perfect time for those to head to the beach for therapeutic searching. In Santa Barbara.