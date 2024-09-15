Skip to Content
Top Stories

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival displayed art and ocean treasures

The Isla Vista beaches will be closed April 5-7 during the expected Deltopia event.
John Palminteri
The Isla Vista beaches will be closed April 5-7 during the expected Deltopia event.
By
Published 4:52 pm

One persons trash, is another one’s treasure, that's what The Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival displayed. The festival had a plethora of sea glass jewelry and ocean art for beach enthusiasts to shop, admire and even show their own finds.

"We look for original, we look for extremely creative, we look for just the best of the best thats sea glass and ocean arts," Said Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, Committee Art Director, Karen Clark.

Sea glass is pieces of bottles, plates and more that has since been thrown into the ocean and has been smoothed over time by the ocean tides and salt.

Various panels and speakers gave learning opportunities for festival attendees on the art of sea glass hunting, as well as a sea glass contest for attendees to bring their most treasured to compete in various categories.

"In judging sea glass contests, we definitely appreciate unique, things that are unique, things we haven't seen before and things that have managed to make it out of the ocean and still be pretty cool or unusual," said Beachcombing Educator, Mary McCarthy.

Sea glass is found all over the world, whether it be by the ocean, by the lakes or by the rivers.

"Butterfly Beach (in Santa Barbara) after the storms, there were lots of marbles to be found there," said Clark.

As winter approaches, it is the perfect time for those to head to the beach for therapeutic searching. In Santa Barbara.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
art
Beach
butterfly beach
festival
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content