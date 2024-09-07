Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 2: Highlights from Westlake to San Luis Obispo

FFF Week 2 Highlights including San Marcos beating Santa Ynez 23-13
By
Updated
today at 12:48 am
Published 12:37 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 2 highlights of 10 games in the 805 area.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara pitches a 49-0 shutout of Dos Pueblos, Arroyo Grande blanks San Luis Obispo 23-0, Righetti routs Lompoc 41-7 and San Marcos defeats Santa Ynez 23-13.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNQuHTHJ8JU
Dons overwhelm DP 49-0

Segment 2: Pioneer Valley and Nipomo tie at 14, Bishop Diego edges Westlake 31-28

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m5tdoOMbnSU
Bishop Diego holds off Westlake 31-28

Segment 3: Newbury Park blows out Pacifica 36-3, Rio Mesa wins at Ventura 33-20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_SSK-LOrXWE
Brady Smigel and Newbury Park pummels Pacifica 36-3

Segment 4: St. Joseph loses to Hanford 34-27, St. Bonaventure defeats Archbishop Riordan 42-34

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBC_HtY_SS4

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

