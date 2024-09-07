Friday Football Focus Week 2: Highlights from Westlake to San Luis Obispo
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Week 2 highlights of 10 games in the 805 area.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara pitches a 49-0 shutout of Dos Pueblos, Arroyo Grande blanks San Luis Obispo 23-0, Righetti routs Lompoc 41-7 and San Marcos defeats Santa Ynez 23-13.
Segment 2: Pioneer Valley and Nipomo tie at 14, Bishop Diego edges Westlake 31-28
Segment 3: Newbury Park blows out Pacifica 36-3, Rio Mesa wins at Ventura 33-20
Segment 4: St. Joseph loses to Hanford 34-27, St. Bonaventure defeats Archbishop Riordan 42-34
