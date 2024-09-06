The entire Central Coast under heat alerts, a hot weekend ahead

Excessively hot conditions continued Friday, and minor cooling is expected on Saturday dropping only 1-4 degree depending on your micro climate . The entire Central Coast now sits under a heat alert. The excessive heat warning has now been extended until Monday at 8 p.m. for all inland areas, as well as the interior mountains. The heat advisory is still expected to end by 8 p.m. Friday evening, but conditions will still be hot, when it expires.

With these dangerously hot conditions, the region is still experiencing moderate sundowner winds, which has a red flag warning in place until 10 p.m. Saturday. It is important to practice fire safety as winds, dry weather and heat are the perfect recipe to start a fire.

Winds on Saturday will be moderate, with some areas reaching 20-25mph during the afternoon and evening, but will be under advisory levels.

Temperatures for Saturday will be in the high 80s for the coasts and triple digits for the valleys and interior areas. Another day of warm overnight lows is expected into Saturday, by Saturday evening into Sunday, over night lows will be slightly cooler, bringing some relief. High pressure begins to weaken Saturday and Sunday, as it does, temperatures will still be hot until the middle of the work week next week.

As you head into the weekend, continue to practice heat safety and head to the beach or pool to stay cool. Movie theaters are a great place to stay cool as well. By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures should be back at normal for this time of year.