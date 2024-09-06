Teen, two others arrested after Grover Beach stabbing

GROVER BEACH, Calif. — A teenager, 16, and two others were arrested following a stabbing incident that left one person hospitalized Thursday night.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, officers responded just after 8:00 p.m. to a residence on the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue about a man who was stabbed with a knife.

The incident was reported by Your NewsChannel last night.

GBPD Officers were able to determine that a 16-year-old boy was in an argument with the victim before he stabbed the man once in the chest with a knife.

Fire and ambulance personnel responded and treated the victim for his injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to the GBPD.

GBPD say, officers also arrested a 34-year-old female family member of the 16-year-old after they determined she was in a fight with the victim. The woman was arrested for battery charges and was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

As the investigation into the incident took place, a 26-year-old female resident allegedly interfered with GBPD officers investigation and was arrested for willfully resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer.

The teenager was arrested and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center and booked on a charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon. His name or any other information is being withheld due to his age.

GBPD says, anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Matt Goodman at the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4570 or email.