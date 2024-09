Grover Beach, Calif- Gover Beach Police said a suspect had been arrested Thursday night after an alleged stabbing.

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Manhattan for a report of a possible stabbing.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital, but as of 9:15 p.m., their condition is still unknown.

Gover Police said there is no public safety risk

We'll update you as more information comes into our newsroom