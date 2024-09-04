Temperatures jump 5-15 degrees on Thursday

The heat wave is upon us. Temperatures begin to warm significantly, despite the morning fog that has been hugging the beach communities. Thursday temperatures are expected to jump 5-15 degrees, resulting in numbers being well above average for this time of year.

The region sits under ridges of high pressure, Thursday it will continue to shift West, where it will bring very hot and dangerously hot conditions. Almost all of the Central Coast is under a heat warning or advisory.

The excessive heat warning is in effect now until 8 p.m. Friday evening for the interior valley and mountain areas. Temperatures will be above 100 degrees, bringing great concern. The heat advisory will go into effect on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will expire on Friday evening at 8 p.m. Temperatures will range from the high 80s to high 90s, the advisory is in effect for some areas in Ventura County and Santa Barbara. Nipomo will also be under the heat advisory. It is very crucial to practice heat safety and stay hydrated the next couple of days. Libraries, movie theaters and shopping malls are good locations to stay cool for those without air conditioning.

Temperatures on Thursday will be in the high 80s for the beaches and 90s to 100s for the valleys and over 100 degrees for the interior.

Friday the heat continues. Moderate winds are expected each afternoon, but will remain below advisory levels. Beach communities are expected to see less fog into Friday as well. Relief from the extreme heat isn't expected until at least Sunday, where conditions will still be hot, but less extreme.