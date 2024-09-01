Warm Labor Day, hazardous heat to follow

Temperatures are rising as we start September and head into Labor Day Monday.

Hazardous heat is expected to occur in our area Wednesday through Friday.

Onshore winds are set to decrease this week as high pressure moves east over our region.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for all our non-beach locations in SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. That begins Tuesday and lasts until Friday.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

Many inland areas will see temperatures up to 15 degrees above normal during the upcoming heat wave.

70-80s are expected along the coast, 90-100s expected inland this week.

Low clouds and fog is expected for our coastal areas on Monday.

Tuesday's skies are looking mostly clear, with similar conditions to follow into the rest of the week as the heat intensifies.

Sundowner winds are expected along the Gaviota and Refugio coast during the evenings this week with gusts between 20 and 45 mph, but no wind alerts have been issued.

Fire weather conditions are anticipated for our valleys and for the south coast with heat, wind, and dry conditions in the forecast.

Heat relief and cooling isn't expected until next weekend.