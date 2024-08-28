Calm weather pattern for Thursday

The region woke up to cloud cover today and similar conditions are expected through the rest of the work week. Clouds will linger a little longer for areas north of Point Conception on Thursday, the south coast will wake up to cloud cover, but may clear quicker. During the morning, dense fog is expected throughout the region. Areas north of Point Conception will experience low visibility issues, so it's important to keep you low beams on during your commute to work.

Very minimal changes are expected for the next couple of days. Temperatures will go up or down a degree or two depending on your microclimate. Winds will be calm, slight breezes during the afternoon hours, there are no advisories watches or warnings.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and 90s for the interior. It will feel like fall during the morning hours, so enjoy!

Friday temperatures warm very little and waking up to marine layer is expected. As we head into the holiday weekend, conditions will start to warm. Labor Day weekend will be great conditions will be warm, but not drastically hot. Start making plans.