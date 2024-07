This address follows the recent announcement that President Biden will not seek reelection and instead tapped his Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON D.C.– President Biden has scheduled a national address live from the Oval Office for Wednesday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PST that you can watch live through the link below.

