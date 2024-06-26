Sadie Engelhardt wins Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year

VENTURA, Calif. - It is another win for Sadie Engelhardt.

The Ventura High School standout was named the 2023-'24 Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

Engelhardt, who is headed into her senior year, was surprised with the trophy at her school with her family, coaches and teammates on hand.

The North Carolina State-commit was the national leader this year in four events.

Engelhardt broke the girls national high school mile record with a time of 4:28.46 at the HOKA Festival of Miles.

She qualified for this weeks U.S. Olympic Trials by clocking a time of 4:08.86 in the 1500-meter run at the Portland Track Festival which is the fifth-fastest mark in U.S. prep history.

Engelhardt has won the Gatorade California Girls Track & Field Player of the Year three straight times and now adds the Gatorade National honors to her resume.