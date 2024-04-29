Offshore winds warm temperatures Monday

Offshore winds keep will warm temperatures beautifully Monday. These winds will be up to advisory levels at times, so multiple Wind Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service. Winds could gust from 45-50mph near the peaks and even near the Gaviota Coast. Winds will bring in warm and dry air, temperatures will warm into the 70s. Skies stay mostly clear and sunshine prevails the entire evening.

It will be a cool Tuesday morning as clear skies promote a significant overnight cooling trend. Temperatures will be fast to warm as more dry offshore winds and sunshine warm us right back into the middle 70s. It will be a great day for the beach, so head outdoors and enjoy! The Wind Advisory will still be in effect until 3pm, so by the evening winds will die down and it'll feel like a calm, summer-like day.

Winds begin to transition back to onshore by Wednesday, cooling coastal temperatures by a few degrees. It will still be a sunny and seasonal day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Minimal difference occurs Thursday, temperatures and sky cover appear to be copy and paste! A few more clouds and the marine layer move back in on Friday, but better clearing by the evening. The weekend forecast looks interesting as data looks split between rain and dry. Its likely we will be dry but a few degrees cooler.