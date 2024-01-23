Skip to Content
Historic 1 day system wide strike across Cal State Universities leads to tentative labor agreement and faculty resuming classes

today at 6:28 pm
CAMARILLO, Calif.—Cal State faculty members are returning to work after reaching a labor deal with the Cal State system.

The agreement comes after 30,000 faculty members walked off the job at all 23 campuses yesterday in what was expected to be a week-long strike.

Highlights of the deal include a retroactive 5% general salary increase for all faculty, raising the salary floor for the lowest paid faculty, and increasing paid parental leave from 6 weeks to 10 weeks.

Some faculty members say this marks major progress, but others like Britnee Veldman were hoping to get more out of the deal.

She lists what she feels was lacking in the tentative contract.

“Making sure that we have enough counselors, making sure that we have workloads so that people feel like they can support our students. So we don't have like students are paying this extra tuition, they should have class sizes where we can help our students and make sure that we can have good, solid pedagogical processes,” said Britnee Veldman, Chemistry Assistant Professor

Cal State chancellor Mildred Garcia says she's "deeply appreciative" to have found common ground with the Faculty Association.

CFA members still need to vote on the tentative agreement.

For now, classes are back in session.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

