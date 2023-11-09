Dos Pueblos does it! Chargers edge Ventura 10-9 in overtime to reach CIF-SS D2 boys water polo final

GOLETA, Calif. - Trailing 5-3 in the third quarter and with Ventura awarded a penalty shot, Dos Pueblos was in the danger zone in this CIF-SS Division 2 semifinal game.

But goalie Reggie Robles turned the game completely around with a huge save and Dos Pueblos went on to score a dramatic 10-9 overtime victory to advance to the finals.

The Chargers will play rival San Marcos in Saturday's championship game which is expected to be at either Santa Barbara or DP at a time to be announced on Thursday.

The large and loud Chargers home crowd erupted after Robles' big penalty save and that play energized DP's offense.

Dos Pueblos closed out the third quarter with three goals to grab a 6-5 lead.

Senior star Jaden Moore just beat the shot clock to score to bring DP within 5-4.

Moore had a game-high 4 goals.

Andrew Kline-Fernandez tied it at 5 with a great touch shot.

As time was expiring in the third quarter Ben Fuhrer skipped in a goal and Dos Pueblos who had trailed 4-1 after the first quarter, grabbed the lead.

The Chargers extended their lead to 9-6 on a goal by Moore and two from freshman Lucas Neushul.

But Ventura ,which had beaten fellow Channel League foe DP in both of their prior meetings, made a furious comeback.

They scored on two penalty shots and then on a scramble for the ball Merrick Giles scored with 22 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 9.

This thriller went to overtime with Ben Fuhrer scoring the only goal in the first 3-minute overtime to put DP up 10-9.

Ventura had several quality chances to tie the game but Robles was outstanding in the clutch.

He made some incredible saves late in the second overtime and Dos Pueblos celebrated a trip to the finals.

The Chargers will play in their first CIF title game since 2017.