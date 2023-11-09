1 seed San Marcos water polo advances to CIF-SS Division 2 title game with convincing win over Portola

GOLETA, Calif. - It is sure nice to have senior leadership come playoff time.

San Marcos seniors Luke Burns and Nic Prentice combined for 7 goals to lead the Royals past Portola 13-6 in a CIF-SS Division 2 semifinal game.

It will be an all-Channel League championship game on Saturday between rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos after the Chargers edged Ventura 10-9 in overtime.

The time and location will be determined on Thursday.

The #1 seed Royals had the only goal in the first quarter as Burns scored early.

San Marcos led 4-1 at halftime with Prentice scoring twice in the second quarter and Alden Klein also tallying a goal.

Both offenses shined in the third quarter with a combined 9 goals scored.

Burns and Prentice each added another goal to their total in that third quarter.

Hudson Macleod tallied 2 goals in the quarter and sophomore Will Stuart added a goal as the Royals led 9-5 heading into the fourth quarter.

AJ Scarborough and Stuart scored early in the fourth quarter.

Burns finished off the Bulldogs with 2 more goals to finish with a game-high 4 goals.

Royals goalie Sam Rich had six saves as the Royals advance to the program's first CIF-SS title game appearance since 2003.