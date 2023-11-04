Skip to Content
Aircraft goes down near oil field in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Ventura County Fire Department, an aircraft went down near an oil field Saturday afternoon.

VCFD dispatch say, they got a report of an aircraft down at approximately 12:06 p.m. near 5777 West Pacific Coast Highway north of Seacliff.

According to the county dispatch center, the aircraft came down on a "Helispot," which is used by emergency helicopters to land.

Ventura County fire say, their Copter 4 Air Unit was able to contact a person that was inside the aicraft. At this time, they reported no injuries.

According to VCFD dispatch, the pilot says their was a mechanical issue that led to the aircraft going down.

We will update this article when more information comes in.

