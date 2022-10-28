Isla Vista plans elaborate Halloween Festivities

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- Isla Vista has an elaborate Halloween lineup this weekend starting Friday and going through Halloween night.

The festivities kick off with the Isla Vista Community Center Spooky Spectacular event for kids from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. This will include games, hayrides, face painting, and a costume contest.

The Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual Haunted Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday Oct. 29th at 7 p.m.

This department is turning 50 years old on Halloween night and has an entire immersive theatrical experience throughout Monday to celebrate 5 decades in Isla Vista.

Live-action story tellers, film screenings, carnival games and activities, two silent disco nights, a ferris wheel, Día de Los Muertos altars, costume contest, and a live Thriller flash mob performance by World Dance for Humanity will be creating a buzz throughout the weekend.

All events will take place Saturday through Monday Oct. 31st from 7 p.m. to 11 .p.m at Anisq’Oyo’ Park.