Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 2:31 pm

Isla Vista plans elaborate Halloween Festivities

Mina Wahab

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- Isla Vista has an elaborate Halloween lineup this weekend starting Friday and going through Halloween night.

The festivities kick off with the Isla Vista Community Center Spooky Spectacular event for kids from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. This will include games, hayrides, face painting, and a costume contest.

The Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting its annual Haunted Pumpkin Patch starting Saturday Oct. 29th at 7 p.m.

This department is turning 50 years old on Halloween night and has an entire immersive theatrical experience throughout Monday to celebrate 5 decades in Isla Vista.

Live-action story tellers, film screenings, carnival games and activities, two silent disco nights, a ferris wheel, Día de Los Muertos altars, costume contest, and a live Thriller flash mob performance by World Dance for Humanity will be creating a buzz throughout the weekend.

All events will take place Saturday through Monday Oct. 31st from 7 p.m. to 11 .p.m at Anisq’Oyo’ Park.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content