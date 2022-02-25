California celebrates 1 millionth electric vehicle in the state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and Governor Gavin Newsom are pushing to get more electric vehicles on the road. In 2020, Governor Newsom announced that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV).

Friday during a Zoom press conference, members of Governor Newsom’s team and California Environmental Protection Agency announced the one-millionth electric vehicle has been purchased in California. They also announced that California has ten times more electric vehicles on the state’s roads than the next state.

Earlier this year Governor Newsom also outlined a $10 billion dollar ZEV package. His goal for the package is to accelerate the transition to ZEV to help fight climate change.