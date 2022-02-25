Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:47 am

California celebrates 1 millionth electric vehicle in the state

<i>Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images</i><br/>Electric cars are an obvious choice for a climate-conscious investor.
Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag
Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
Electric cars are an obvious choice for a climate-conscious investor.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and Governor Gavin Newsom are pushing to get more electric vehicles on the road. In 2020, Governor Newsom announced that by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV).

Friday during a Zoom press conference, members of Governor Newsom’s team and California Environmental Protection Agency announced the one-millionth electric vehicle has been purchased in California. They also announced that California has ten times more electric vehicles on the state’s roads than the next state.

Earlier this year Governor Newsom also outlined a $10 billion dollar ZEV package. His goal for the package is to accelerate the transition to ZEV to help fight climate change.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Scott Sheahen

Scott Sheahen is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Scott, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content