Santa Barbara young performers set to debut their first show of the pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Sixty kids will take the stage for the first time this pandemic. They will be performing Seussical the Musical this weekend at San Marcos High School.

The kids are part of Stage Left Productions, which offers kids 10 to 17 years old a summer camp in performing arts.

Last year was the first year they were unable to have put on a live show due to the pandemic. But this year the kids are excited to be back on stage and performing.

“It was a way to come back to theater in a safe way that was so nurturing," said Stage Left Productions co-creater. "These guys love theater. There’s some really voices in this show. There’s some really talented young people we got to work will from all of the schools.”

Seussical the Musical is based on Dr. Seuss characters. There are four shows in total on Saturday and Sunday. The performers will be wearing clear masks and organizers ask the audience to wear theirs too.

For more information about showtimes, visit Stage Left Productions.