2024 Wrap-up: Look Back on what happened this year

2024 began with torrential storms, causing widespread damage and flooding across the Central Coast. Impacts included closures at the Santa Barbara Airport, mudslides covering Highway 33, and the collapse of a student balcony in Isla Vista.



College life throughout the Central Coast pushed the limits this past year. Students at Cal Poly caused chaos during Saint Fratty’s Day, resulting in widespread property damage and theft.

At UC Santa Barbara, another tragic cliff fall occurred during an alumni weekend party on April 20th. The victim was Jacob William Aladar Parker, a 23-year-old UCSB alumnus from San Diego.



The conflict in Palestine sparked multiple protests across the nation, including UC Santa Barbara’s campus. Student encampments were set up, Girvetz Hall was occupied, disrupting final exams, and resulting in damage to classrooms and buildings.

On the national stage, politics took center stage as the nation prepares for another presidency under Donald Trump. Locally, Santa Barbara County Board Supervisor Das Williams was ousted by Roy Lee, while Wendy Santamaria emerged victorious over Santa Barbara City Council District 1 incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez.

Before the presidential elections, President Joe Biden visited the Central Coast, spending time in Santa Ynez for a vacation. Locals were left in awe as Air Force One captured the attention of many while parked at the Santa Barbara Airport. Governor Tim Walz also made an appearance, attending a private fundraiser in Montecito before the election.



An explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse injured five people and prompted evacuations of nearby buildings. The suspect, Nathaniel McGuire, was apprehended shortly after and now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Sable Offshore's plan to restart oil production near Santa Barbara faces backlash over environmental risks and the 2015 Refugio spill. The State Fire Marshal approved Sable Offshore's corrosion plan, a step toward restarting the Las Flores Canyon site, shut down since 2015.

As for fires, the Lake Fire began following 4th of July celebrations and burned approximately 38,600 acres near Zaca Lake in Santa Barbara County. About 2,000 people were evacuated, and seven firefighters suffered injuries while working.

The most recent fire, the Mountain Fire in Ventura County, burned over 19,000 acres in November. It destroyed around 243 structures and forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents. Fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, the fire’s rapid spread posed significant challenges for firefighters.