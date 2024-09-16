Oceana & Blancpain Team Up to Protect California’s Channel Islands from Harmful Gillnet Fishing

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. - In a continued effort to preserve the marine biodiversity of California's Northern Channel Islands, the global nonprofit organization Oceana and Swiss watchmaker Blancpain recently completed their second expedition to document the region's unique ecosystem.

Known as the "Galapagos of North America," the Channel Islands are home to marine species found nowhere else on Earth.

The goal of this expedition is to help protect this vital area from the dangers of harmful gillnet fishing, which has been a growing threat to marine life.

By gathering new data, the mission aims to build a stronger case for increased protections in these waters, safeguarding one of the most important ocean environments in the world.

With less than 10% of the world’s oceans currently protected, this expedition focuses on gathering critical evidence to expand protections for this crucial region.

“The biodiversity of the Channel Islands is remarkable, and it’s essential to protect it from harmful practices like gillnet fishing,” said Caitlynn Birch, a Pacific marine scientist with Oceana. “Gillnets have extremely high bycatch rates, meaning marine wildlife not intended to be caught often gets entangled, leading to significant loss of species."

The expedition not only aimed to document the effects of gillnet fishing but also explored the impacts of climate change on the region’s ecosystems. Adrian Munguia Vega, a consultant with Oceana, highlighted the visible changes in the environment, particularly in the declining kelp forests.

"We're seeing the effects of climate change on our oceans. Areas that once thrived with kelp are now showing signs of stress," said Vega. "The biodiversity of this region provides essential ecosystem services, and this data will help us understand what’s at stake."

The team returned on Friday with a wealth of new information to further their research and conservation efforts. A third expedition is already planned for 2025, which will aim to provide a complete picture of the region’s biodiversity and the risks it faces.

For more information on the expedition you can head on over to their official website.