Inland heat continues Tuesday through Thursday, weekend relief

A high pressure system will continue to create hot conditions for our mountains and valleys through the first half of this work week.

Temperatures are expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 10pm Thursday for local mountains with triple digits and some warm overnight conditions expected.

A heat advisory goes in effect at 9am on Wednesday until 10pm Thursday for local valleys with temperatures between 90-100 expected, including the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County Valleys.

Coastal areas will continue to stay cooler by comparison, thanks to a shallow marine layer, that also is bringing chances of dense fog in the morning and evenings this week.

The coastal marine layer is expected to shrink to its thinnest on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures peak.

We are tracking some breezy onshore winds and Sundowners over the south coast Wednesday and Thursday night.

Relief from the heat is expected this weekend starting Friday, though summer like conditions will remain.