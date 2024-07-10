Former Cal Poly teammates and roommates square off as MLB rookies

CHICAGO, Illinois. - It was a Cal Poly baseball reunion on the Southside of Chicago.

Former 2022 Mustangs teammates and roommates Drew Thorpe and Brooks Lee played against each other for the first time in Major League Baseball.

Thorpe, a rookie pitcher with the Chicago White Sox, got the Minnesota Twins rookie third baseman Lee to ground out to lead off the game and then struck him out to end the third inning.

But in the top of the sixth Lee got bragging rights as he blasted a solo home run to right field off of Thorpe for his second career homer.

Thorpe left the game allowing 2 runs in six innings but he did not factor in the decision of the White Sox 3-2 loss to Minnesota in game two of a doubleheader.

Both Thorpe and Lee started this season in the minor leagues and are off to strong starts to their big league careers.