Colin Farrell and Brendan Glesson receive Cinema Vanguard Award at SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Tonight Colin Farrell and Brendan Glesson were honored with the Cinema Vanguard Award.

An in-person conversation was held at The Arlington Theatre to discuss their careers, including their performances in The Banshess of Inisherin.

The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors that forged their own path in the industry by taking artistic risks.

Some previous winners of the Cinema Vanguard Award include Benedict Cumberbatch Michael B. Jordan, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams.