The Murphy Auto Museum Vintage Trailer Show rolls into Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The 2022 Vintage Trailer Show will be held at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center (PACC) at 800 Hobson Way on Saturday, June 25th. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the show runs until 4 p.m. The Murphy Auto Museum started the show in 2013 and it always attracts a large crowd.

Vintage trailers, classic cars and trucks will fill up the PACC grounds. The owners always do an amazing job of displaying their old campers and telling stories about the history of each trailer. The show will take you back in time to the mid 20th Century when Americans were on the move after World War II. The trailers are complete with vintage accessories and everything someone needed to live on the road back in the 1940's, 50's and 60's.

Photo: Christiane Harris

The show will also include music, food, beer and wine garden and plenty of space to scroll and take in all of the history on display.

The pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event over the last two years.

Photo: Christiane Harris

Admission is $15, parking is free and all of the proceeds support The Murphy Auto Museum in Oxnard a 501c(3) non profit.