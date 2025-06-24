Fire Erupts at Lower Riviera Apartment Complex in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A fire in a Santa Barbara's Lower Riviera neighborhood Tuesday afternoon prompted a swift response from emergency crews and startled nearby residents.

Reports of smoke coming from a three-story, split-level, multi-family structure at 1750 Prospect Avenue came in just before 12:20 p.m. Santa Barbara City Fire crews and police arrived within minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters achieved a full knockdown within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Smoke was seen billowing from the upper unit as residents evacuated.

A tenant said he was asleep when the fire broke out.

"I grabbed my shirt, grabbed my shoes, my phone, my wallet — because I didn't know what was going on. When I got outside, I noticed they were focused on the upstairs unit," said resident Logan Lewis of Santa Barbara.

"There was smoke coming out the front door, so we pulled an attack line, and the fire has been taken care of," said firefighter Jack Franklin of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Some roads, including Prospect Avenue, were shut down for several hours during the emergency response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.