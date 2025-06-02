High Fire Season Comes with Plans for More Equipment and Renewed Planning by Residents to Respond Safely

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The transition to high fire season has begun and it will be like turning on a power switch for fire agencies.

With the first sign of smoke, a full response goes out and it will be adjusted depending on what the fire source is and its potential growth.

This includes extra engines, water tenders, air craft, bulldozers, mutual aid and command teams.

Fire officials are also requiring property owners to clear back brush away from their homes and remove flammable items stacked near their structures.

There will also be an education outreach about the potential for intense weather, including winds similar to what was devastating to the Palisades and Alta Dena communities.

Santa Barbara County residents are required to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property, and roads.

Through the 'Ready! Set! Go! Program,' there is also information, resources, contact numbers and diagrams linked to fire safety for all.

For information on the 'Ready! Set! Go! Program,' please log on to www.sbcfire.com

(More details, photos and videos will be added here later today)

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

