Char Miller interview: Professor of Environmental Analysis and History talks about Wildfires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pomona College Professor Char Miller appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the impacts and increasing frequency and force of wildfires in the west.

Miller is the W. M. Keck Professor of Environmental Analysis and History at Pomona College, Claremont, California. His recent writings include, "Natural Consequences: Intimate Essays for a Planet in Peril." He talked about the deadly and destructive impacts of fires burning in Los Angeles County and ways to prevent and mitigate damaging fires.