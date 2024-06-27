Firefighters help with structure fire at 200 block of Dawlish Rd. in Montecito Thursday afternoon

MONTECITO, Calif. - First responders from the Montecito Fire Department (MFD) helped knock down a structure fire at 234 Dawlish Road around 6:23 p.m. with an initial call time of 6:01 p.m. Monday, according to the MFD.

CHP agents were also on the scene of both Dawlish and Chelham Roads for precautionary closures and the MFD is receiving aid from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

