Montecito Fire begins brush clearing and chipping in advance of wildfire threats

MONTECITO, Calif. - With the California wildfire season barely taking a break, the work is underway to clear brush in the Montecito hills as part of an annual program to reduce dangers.

This creates defensible space in case a fire breaks out.

The program began Monday and crews have been working to chip piles of tree limbs and shrubs cut back by residents and left by the roadside.

The department also offers guidance to residents on trimming back vegetation. This creates safer routes along driveways and roadways. That helps residents evacuate and creates a path to get in for emergency.

Neighborhoods are notified by mail and roadside signs when their area will get the work.

Some vegetation such as vines, palms and firewood can not be chipped. That goes in to rolloff containers which are provided.

The work takes place over the course of 10-weeks.

Approximately 1300 residents are notified of the program.

More information can be found at : Neighborhood Chipping Map