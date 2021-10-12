Air tanker support for Alisal Fire still grounded due to wind, helicopters now flying

Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Air tanker flights that could provide much needed support on firefighting effort to battle the fast-growing Alisal Fire are still grounded as of Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, windy conditions are keeping air tankers on the ground.

Throughout Tuesday morning, the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base has been quiet. Firefighting aircraft has been positioned and ready to fly, but remains parked as of 11 a.m.

At the same time tankers are still grounded, helicopters are finally able to fly and provide water drops on the blaze.

Calmer winds are giving firefighters hope air tankers will be allow to fly and provide support at some point Tuesday.

The Alisal Fire, which began Monday afternoon, has burned more than 6,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is burning in an area north of Santa Barbara and south of Gaviota, along Highway 101 and up into the mountains.