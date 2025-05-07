Morro Bay State Park named ‘Best California State Park for Camping’ and other Central Coast state park winners

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California State Parks Foundations rounded up their "Best of California's State Parks" list that featured some of the Central Coast's most scenic locations.

Morro Bay State Park was selected as the 'Best California State Park for Camping,' praised for its easily accessible hiking trials, nice campsites, and abundant wildlife. Montaña de Oro State Park, also in San Luis Obispo County, was an honorable mention in the category for its cliffside trails and hidden beaches.

California's state park system has the largest and most diverse group of parks of any agency in the country, with 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites.

This is first time the organization has conducted this poll and received over 1,300 submissions from nature lovers all over the state.

Point Lobos State Nature Reserve in Monterey County won 'Best California State Park for Spectacular Views' – often called the "Crown Jewel" of California state parks. Known for its turquoise waters, cypress trees, and gorgeous cliffs, Point Lobos beat out its two runner ups (Garrapata State Park (Monterey County) & Mount Diablo State Park (Contra Costa County)).

Monterey County's Carmel River State Beach received an honorable mention in the Best California State Beach category.

Poll included other fun categories such as 'Best California State Park for Learning About History,' won by Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, and 'Best California State Park for Picnicking,' won by Torrey Pines State Beach.

You can find the full list of winners here.








