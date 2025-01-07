Skip to Content
Power shutoffs announced for Southern California Edison customers in Santa Barbara and Montecito

By
Updated
today at 11:49 am
Published 10:57 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Southern California Edison announced potential public safety power shutoffs as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday evening for customers in Santa Barbara and Montecito areas.

The map below, courtesy of Southern California Edison's Outage Map, shows the areas under the potential shutoffs highlighted in orange.

According to Southern California Edison, public safety power shutoffs are a critical tool to prevent wildfires during weather conditions that make wildfires more likely or more dangerous.

This is an evolving weather-related response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

