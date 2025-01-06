Extreme winds Tuesday, fire weather

Warm and dry conditions Tuesday as our winds ramp up.

These are offshore winds which make for critical fire weather conditions on the Central Coast.

A high wind warning goes in effect 10am Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday for Ventura County with 25-40mph winds and 65 mph gusts. Up to 80mph gusts are expected in some VTA County valleys during this high wind warning as well.

A high wind warning also effects VTA County and SB County 4am Tuesday through 6pm Wednesday with 20-30mph winds and up to 50 mph gusts in SB County.

A red flag warning goes in effect Tuesday through Wednesday for SB County, lasting through Thursday for VTA County with this very active Santa Ana wind event in the forecast this week.

A high surf advisory goes in effect 9pm Monday through 9pm Tuesday for VTA County beaches with 5-8ft waves and 8-12 ft waves in SB County and SLO County.

Winds will likely peak Wednesday, continue Thursday.

Less extreme wind and fire conditions are expected as we near the weekend but the National Weather Service recommends to closely monitor your local forecast as weather impacts could get very dangerous for our region Tuesday through Thursday.